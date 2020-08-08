Sections
Home / India News / Kozhikode mishap has striking parallel with 2010 Mangaluru crash

Kozhikode mishap has striking parallel with 2010 Mangaluru crash

Both mishaps occurred during landing at tabletop airports in rainy conditions and both aircraft overshot the runway.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:18 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Timess Thiruvananthapuram

The mangled remains of the Air India Express flight that split into two after overshooting the runway in Kozhikode on Friday night. (PTI)

Friday night’s plane crash at Kozhikode international airport has striking similarities with the mishap at Mangaluru airport ten years ago when an Air India Express flight from Dubai carrying 166 passengers overshot the runway before bursting into flames, aviation experts say. Eight persons survived the crash.

Both mishaps occurred during landing at tabletop airports in rainy conditions. Captain of the aircraft that crashed in Mangaluru, Z Glucia was an experienced pilot like Deepak V Sathe (59) who was in command of the aircraft in Kozhikkode. An inquiry into Mangaluru crash later found that pilots misjudged the length of the runway which resulted in the aircraft overshooting the air strip. In both cases, the pilot and co-pilot were among victims.

“There are many similarities between two mishaps. Both airports have similar structure and in both cases it happened during landing. But in the latest case whether pilots were trying to save the lives of passengers can be ascertained only after an inquiry,” said aviation expert Jacob Philip.

There are reports that Captain Sathe made three rounds to empty the fuel which prevented the plane from catching fire.



A crew member of Capt Sathe’s aircraft later told airport authorities that the flight did not try to land some time due to poor visibility and they tried the touchdown only after visibility improved. She also said the flight landed almost safely but it went out of control on the runway and suddenly veered off the strip and crashed against the compound wall before plunging into a 35-feet road below the airstrip.

The final conversation between the air traffic control(ATC)  and pilot prior to the landing also showed no signs of any distress.

Experts said a tabletop airport often creates an optical illusion, especially when the vision is affected by heavy rains. Airport officials said visibility was 2000 metres when the aircraft landed at the airport but it was raining heavily.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri who visited the accident site on Saturday said it is too early to compare the latest mishap with the Mangaluru crash.

“Tabletop airports are everywhere. It is true they pose some challenges to pilots. We have learnt enough lessons from Mangaluru mishap and it is too early to compare the latest with it,” he said in Kozhikode. Tabletop airports are usually located at the top of a hill or high plateau surrounded by gorges

Former Director General of Civil Aviation Bharat Bhushan told a news channel that he had warned several times about the short runway of the airport for the wide-bodied aircraft and during his tenure he tried his best to widen the airport runway but due to many pulls and pressure it failed to materialize. He said the spot where the plane crashed was included in the project for development.

In initial plan for Kozhikode airport, which was opened in 1988, runway was 2860 m but later it was later reduced to 2700 m due to paucity of land. It has the shortest runway among the four airports in the state. The aircraft which crashed Friday night had flown to the UAE four times this week itself.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Clueless police to register FIR in Central University, Bathinda, question bank hacking case
Aug 08, 2020 17:30 IST
Provide financial assistance to flood-hit farmers: Congress to UP govt
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
In defence of India’s original values
Aug 08, 2020 17:31 IST
Uttarakhand forest officials rescue very rare Red Coral Kukri snake
Aug 08, 2020 17:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.