KSRTC to operate buses to Maharashtra from September 22

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The services will be operated from Bengaluru, Davangere, Mangaluru and various other places of the state keeping in view the density of passengers, the statement added. (PTI)

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation on Friday said it will restart its operations to Maharashtra from September 22.

In a statement, the KSRTC said it had stopped operation of inter-state bus services due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and lockdown.

“As lockdown has been relaxed, KSRTC will restart the operations to Maharashtra State from September 22,” the statement said.

The services will be operated from Bengaluru, Davangere, Mangaluru and various other places of the state keeping in view the density of passengers, the statement added.

The KSRTC said it is mandatory for the passengers to wear masks.

It said passengers can book tickets in advance online at www.ksrtc.in or through KSRTC/Franchisee advance reservation counters for the above services.

Even before the lockdown was effected, the KSRTC had stopped its AC bus services to various states and gradually suspended the inter-state bus movement due to coronavirus outbreak.