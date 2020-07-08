Sections
Home / India News / Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

“India has repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings. Pakistan has denied it,” MEA’s statement read.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 20:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of 'espionage'. (PTI)

The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday said India has been seeking complete implementation of ICJ judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav matter and that Pakistan is seeking to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit.

“We’ve been pursuing through diplomatic channels full & effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit,” MEAs statement read.

MEA also said that Pakistan’s claim that Jadhav, who is incarcerated in Pakistan’s custody, has refused to initiate review petition is a continuation of the farce that has been in play for the last four years.

“Despite our repeated requests, Pakistan continues to deny India free and unimpeded access to Kulbushan Jadhav. India has repeatedly asked to allow a lawyer from outside Pakistan to appear for Jadhav in any review and reconsideration proceedings. Pakistan has denied it,” MEA’s statement read.



