‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row

On Monday, L-G Baijal overruled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to reserve hospitals, except those run by the centre, for residents of Delhi.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:05 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal said the fight against coronavirus has to be turned into a “jan andolan (people’s movement)”, much like the odd-even scheme for vehicles in the city to combat pollution

Underscoring that it is not the time for disagreements, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s decision to not reserve hospitals exclusively for Delhi residents for Covid-19 treatment will be followed in “letter and spirit”.

“L-G’s directives will be implemented in letter and spirit, this is not the time for disagreements or arguments,” said CM Kejriwal, who tested negative for coronavirus yesterday, at a virtual briefing.

On Monday, L-G Baijal overruled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s decision to reserve hospitals, except those run by the centre, for residents of Delhi. The state government’s decision to test only those showing symptoms of Covid-19 was also overturned, allowing asymptomatic cases and high-risk contacts of a virus patient to be tested.

The CM, however, did bring out the difficulty in providing beds for Covid-19 treatment, which he termed a “huge challenge” going by the estimates of the rise in coronavirus cases by July end.



According to the Delhi government’s projection, there will be 44,000 cases by June 15, one lakh cases by June 30 going up to 2.25 lakh cases by July 15 and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31.

The Centre has already ruled out any community transmission of Covid-19 in the national capital.

The CM said the fight against coronavirus has to be turned into a “jan andolan (people’s movement)”, much like the odd-even scheme for vehicles in the city to combat pollution. He said we need to keep in mind three things: wearing masks, washing hands regularly and maintaining social distancing. The people, Kejriwal said, should encourage each other to follow this.

