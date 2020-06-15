Sections
Lab facilities under Centre being extended to us for more testing: Satyendar Jain

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

The Delhi government had designated 42 labs for carrying out Covid-19 tests. (HT Photo)

As Delhi prepares to ramp up testing for the coronavirus infection, Heath Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said laboratory facilities under the Centre in the national capital are being extended to the city government.

Interacting with reporters, he also asserted that Delhi was doing “maximum testing earlier” and will continue to do more testing with whatever resources are at its disposal.

“As far as increasing of testing capacity is concerned, in Delhi most of the lab facilities are under the Centre, so those are being extended to us,” he said.

The Delhi government had designated 42 labs for carrying out Covid-19 tests.



Asked about the high-level meeting on Sunday with Union Minister Amit Shah, he said the meeting was “very fruitful”.

“The main outcome of it was that Centre and Delhi government will be working together to fight Covid-19 in the national capital,” Jain said.

