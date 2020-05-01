Labourer cycling to UP from Maharashtra dies in Madhya Pradesh

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh who had gone to Maharashtra in search of work died at village Bijasan near Sendhwa town in Madhya Pradesh while cycling home along with several others, on Thursday, said administrative officials on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Tabrat Mansoori,50, a resident of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials in Barwani district, 313 kilometres south west of Bhopal, on MP-Maharashtra border.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar said, “The deceased was in a group of 11 persons who were on their way to Uttar Pradesh on bicycles. When they reached near Bijasan, about 16 kilometres away from Sendhwa the man felt uneasy and told his companion about his condition. However, he died on the spot.”

The SDM said, “As per the post-mortem report the man died of cardiac arrest. A man in the group who is said to be from his family stayed back for administrative formalities while others left for their destination.”

As per the officer, a pandal is erected at Bijasan Mata temple premises where labourers coming from Maharashtra are supposed to have rest and food and they can stay there too.

Talking to media persons Ramesh Pawar, one of companions of the deceased said, “Tabrat was in Bhiwandi in search of work. The group set out for Maharajganj on April 25 on bicycles when they couldn’t get any transport. They had covered about 400 kilometres up to Madhya Pradesh but Tabrat complained about uneasiness and he died before we could reach any hospital for help.”

Sendhwa police station in charge VS Parihar said, “The group of labourers performed last rites.”

As per the state government’s bulletin released on Friday evening Covid-19 patients tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 2715 with 90 more positive cases identified in the past 24 hours.

Of the total positive cases, 1515 have been reported from Indore out whom 72 have died so far while Bhopal with 526 cases has had 15 deaths. In Ujjain the tally rose to 147 with 25 of them dead. Mandsaur in Malwa region saw a jump of 15 patients from 9 to 24. So far, 524 patients have recovered from the disease and discharged from hospitals across the state.

As many as 32 districts in the state out of the total 52 districts have been affected by Covid.

As per Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance, Bhopal’s analysis, Madhya Pradesh had 36 confirmed cases of Covid per million against the national average of 29 as per the data released on Thursday night. The test positivity rate in MP was 6.29% against India’s 3.13%. The recovery rate in MP was 18.36% as compared to 25.37% in the country and fatality rate was registered at 5.22% against 3.27% national fatality rate among Covid patients.