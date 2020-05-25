Sections
Home / India News / Lac cultivation to be given status of agriculture: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Lac cultivation to be given status of agriculture: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

The CM instructed Agriculture, Forest and Cooperative departments to present a proposal in the next meeting of the cabinet to include lac and other such profit-yielding produce in agriculture.

Updated: May 25, 2020 13:45 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Raipur

File photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo: @bhupeshbaghel)

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday okayed the forest department’s proposal to declare lac farming as an agricultural activity, saying it would make it a profitable endeavour for farmers.

The CM instructed Agriculture, Forest and Cooperative departments to present a proposal in the next meeting of the cabinet to include lac and other such profit-yielding produce in agriculture.

“Once lac farming gets the status of agriculture in the state, farmers associated with lac production would also be able to avail easy loans through co-operative committees like other farmers,” a senior government official said.

Chhattisgarh is one of the leading producers of lac in the country.



“Lac cultivation is being practised by the farmers on Kusum, Palash and Berry trees in a traditional manner. But due to lack of modern and systematic way of farming, farmers fail to derive the expected profit. In a move to make lac cultivation profitable for farmers, the forest department while suggesting the CM to include lac farming under agriculture and provide opportunities to lac growing farmers to avail loans through agricultural cooperative committees like other farmers, had requested him to accept the proposal sent in this regard,” said a government press release.

Lac is the resinous secretion of a number of species of lac insects. Thousands of lac insects colonise the branches of the host trees and secrete the resinous pigment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This may or may not be the cutest love triangle you’ll ever see. Watch
May 25, 2020 15:16 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm
May 25, 2020 15:17 IST
Hrithik Roshan once said Salman Khan had a ‘victim syndrome’
May 25, 2020 15:15 IST
He never seems to miss stumps: Rhodes lauds India player for fielding
May 25, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.