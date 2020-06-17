Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Ladakh face-off: Shiv Sena demands answers from PM Modi

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha (RS) member, posed a series of questions, seeking the truth about the incident and demanded answers from PM Modi.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:28 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

File phto: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The Shiv Sena has targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government, daring them to unravel the truth about the violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of 16th battalion of Bihar Regiment Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu (37), on Monday night.

Raut tweeted on Wednesday morning and asked when would India give a befitting response to the Chinese aggression along the LAC.

“When will China get a strong response for its unruly act? Without any guns fired, we lost our 20 soldiers, what did we do about it? How many Chinese soldiers die? Has China infiltrated our land? Prime Minister, we are with you in this moment of struggle, but what is the truth? Speak up. Say something. The nation wants to know the truth. Jai Hind!”



Raut said India would exact revenge under PM Modi’s leadership.

“Prime Minister you are brave and a warrior ... India will seek its revenge under your leadership,” he further tweeted.

Another Sena RS member, Priyanka Chaturvedi, demanded clarity from the central government over the incident.

She said the “elected opposition” should be taken into confidence over the issue.

Chaturvedi, who is the deputy leader of the Sena, advised the Centre not to “feed propaganda” to the media and only stick to “facts”.

“Dear GOI, you have the best interest in mind, but we need clarity. The nation stands with you in solidarity but they deserve to know. It isn’t a good idea even strategically not to take the elected opposition in confidence. Lastly, do not feed propaganda to the media. Just facts,” she tweeted.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been vocal about national security issues and the matters related to the country’s sovereignty in the past as well.

Even when the Sena was a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) it had criticised the BJP-led government on such matters.

