Ladakh face-off: US senators express solidarity with India

Ladakh face-off: US senators express solidarity with India

Republican Senator Marco Rubio spoke with India’s ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to “express our solidarity with the people of #India as they firmly confront unwarranted and lawless armed aggression by the Communist Party of China”.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 08:42 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington United States

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Ganderbal district. (HT photo)

Expressing solidarity with the people of India on the Ladakh face-off with China, a top US senator has said India had made it clear that it would not be bullied by Beijing.

“India has made it clear, they will not be bullied by Beijing,” the senator from Florida tweeted.

On the Senate Floor, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, for the second time in less than a week, accused China of aggression against India.



A day earlier, Senator Tom Cotton slammed China for its aggression against India.

“China has resumed its submarine intrusions in the Japanese contiguous zones and picked deadly fights with India at high altitude,” the top Republican Senator had said.

