Sections
Home / India News / ‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row

‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row

“Will the prime minister clarify how does he plan to ensure that the sacrifice of those soldiers does not go in vain?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said during a press briefing on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (ANI)

The Congress party on Saturday said that it supports the Central government and the defence forces but also demands answers to a host of questions on the recent violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh that killed 20 Indian Army bravehearts.

“Will the prime minister clarify how does he plan to ensure that their sacrifice does not go in vain?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said during a press briefing on Saturday.

“We therefore seek answers to the questions with a view to re-double our commitment and present a picture of unity and solidarity. We ask these questions while reiterating our total support to the Government of India and India’s defence forces. The defence of the nation and its territorial integrity are dear to the heart of every Indian,” he said.

 



Also read: Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes

Sujrewala also said that the party raises the question “on whose land were the 20 soldiers killed”.

“China claims they never entered our territory. PM Modi claims China never entered our territory. 20 Indian soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley. Will PM Modi clarify why they were martyred? On whose land were they martyred?” Sujrewala said.

The Congress spokesperson said that China has blamed India for the clashes and has re-asserted its claim to the entire Galwan Valley. “What is the government’s answer to this claim? Will the Government of India reject this,” he added.

 

“Between May 5 and June 6, what was the issue on which local Indian commanders were talking to their Chinese counterparts? What was the subject matter of the negotiations between the Corps Commanders of the two countries on June 6?” the senior Congress leader said.

Earlier this week, the Congress described the death of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off in eastern Ladakh as shocking, unbelievable and unacceptable.

 

“Shocking, Unbelievable & Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable
Jun 20, 2020 13:40 IST
Android 11 public beta comes to more phones
Jun 20, 2020 13:35 IST
WhatsApp glitch that hid ‘Last seen’, ‘Online’ status fixed
Jun 20, 2020 13:38 IST
Pune’s Covid-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark with 542 cases in last 24 hours
Jun 20, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.