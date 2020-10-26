LAHDC-Leh Election 2020 result: BJP bags 15 seats out of 26, Congress wins 9. Complete list here

The Bharatiya Janata Party chief called the party’s victory in Leh ‘historic’ (File photo for representation)

By bagging 15 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh. The Congress won nine seats.

Calling the BJP’s victory in Leh ‘historic’, the party chief JP Nadda tweeted: “BJP’s victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri @Jtnbjp and all karyakartas of @BJP4Ladakh unit. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP.”

Here’s the final aggregate result of 6th LAHDC-Leh Election 2020.

BJP won in:

1. Turtuk - Gulam Mehdi

2. Hundar - Kunzang Lotus

3. Panamik- Tsering Sandup

4. Diskit - Tsering Angchok

5. Tegar- Rigzin Lundup

6. Tangtse - Tashi Namgyal Yakzee

7. Korzok- Karma Namdak

8. Kyungyam- Thinless Nurboo

9. Martselang- Stanzin Chospel

10. Thiksey- Stanzin Chosfail

11. Skumarkha- Sonam Nurbu

12. Chuchot-Mirza Hussain

13.Lamayuru- Morup Dorjay

14. Lingshed- Tashi Gyaltson

15. Khaltsi- Lobzang Sherab

The Congress won in:

1. Igoo - Sonam Thardos

2. Sakti- Rigzin Tsering

3. Basgo- Tsering Nurboo

4. Saspol- Smanla Dorjay Norbu

5. Lower Leh - Tsering Namgyal

6. Phyang- Tundup Nurbu Cheeta

7. Upper Leh - Phunsog Stanzin Tsepag

8. Skurbuchan- Lundup Dorjey

9. Temisgam- Sonam Dorjay

Independents won in:

1. Chuchul- Konchok Stanzin

2. Nyoma- Ishey Spalzang.