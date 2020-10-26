LAHDC-Leh Election 2020 result: BJP bags 15 seats out of 26, Congress wins 9. Complete list here
By bagging 15 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh. The Congress won nine seats.
By bagging 15 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday won the election to the 26-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Leh. The Congress won nine seats.
Calling the BJP’s victory in Leh ‘historic’, the party chief JP Nadda tweeted: “BJP’s victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri @Jtnbjp and all karyakartas of @BJP4Ladakh unit. Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP.”
Here’s the final aggregate result of 6th LAHDC-Leh Election 2020.
BJP won in:
1. Turtuk - Gulam Mehdi
2. Hundar - Kunzang Lotus
3. Panamik- Tsering Sandup
4. Diskit - Tsering Angchok
5. Tegar- Rigzin Lundup
6. Tangtse - Tashi Namgyal Yakzee
7. Korzok- Karma Namdak
8. Kyungyam- Thinless Nurboo
9. Martselang- Stanzin Chospel
10. Thiksey- Stanzin Chosfail
11. Skumarkha- Sonam Nurbu
12. Chuchot-Mirza Hussain
13.Lamayuru- Morup Dorjay
14. Lingshed- Tashi Gyaltson
15. Khaltsi- Lobzang Sherab
The Congress won in:
1. Igoo - Sonam Thardos
2. Sakti- Rigzin Tsering
3. Basgo- Tsering Nurboo
4. Saspol- Smanla Dorjay Norbu
5. Lower Leh - Tsering Namgyal
6. Phyang- Tundup Nurbu Cheeta
7. Upper Leh - Phunsog Stanzin Tsepag
8. Skurbuchan- Lundup Dorjey
9. Temisgam- Sonam Dorjay
Independents won in:
1. Chuchul- Konchok Stanzin
2. Nyoma- Ishey Spalzang.