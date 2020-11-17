Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium, withdrawal capped at Rs 25,000

India on Tuesday placed private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited under a moratorium till December 16 and has restricted withdrawals of more than 25,000 rupees, according to a finance ministry statement.

The moratorium has been imposed on the basis of application submitted by RBI under Sec 45 of BR Act.

During the moratorium, the bank will not be allowed to make any payment worth more than Rs 25,000 to the depositor, without any written permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Under certain conditions such as to meet the cost of medical treatment of the depositor, payment of higher education fees and marriages, depositors will be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 25,000 with permission from the Reserve bank of India, the Finance Ministry said.