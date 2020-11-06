Sections
Home / India News / Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day, high court defers hearing to November 27

Lalu Prasad Yadav not getting bail before counting day, high court defers hearing to November 27

This is the first election in the last 40 years in Bihar that Lalu Prasad Yadav was missing from the election campaign.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav will be completing half of his jail sentence in the Dumka treasury case on November 9, the Rashtriya Janata Dal pinned its hope that the party patriarch will be coming out of the jail on November 10 — the same day the counting of votes for Bihar Assembly election 2020 will take place. Dashing the hopes, the Jharkhand high court has deferred the hearing to November 27.

This is the first election in the last 40 years in Bihar that Lalu Prasad Yadav was missing from the election campaign, though attacks on him were abound during the campaigning as The JD(U)-NDA alliance blamed Lalu Prasad’s tenure for Bihar’s ‘Jungle Raj’.

Since he was elected an MP for the first time in 1977, he has been prominently present in all elections. Hence, the party was hoping that he will be out on the day the results will be announced.

