Lalu Prasad Yadav shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences from hospital director’s bungalow

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted back to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) from Kelly bungalow (RIMS Director’s bungalow) in Ranchi on Thursday.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Patna

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (PTI file photo)

Yadav was shifted to Kelly bungalow in Ranchi on August 6, after the RIMS authorities had written to Birsa Munda Jail authority seeking his shifting, as the ward where he was receiving treatment was converted into COVID ward.

The RJD leader was admitted to RIMS on August 30, 2018, after he surrendered at Birsa Munda Central Jail on Jharkhand court’s orders in the Fodder scam.

