Home / India News / Landslide in Karnataka’s Mudigere due to heavy rains

Landslide in Karnataka’s Mudigere due to heavy rains

No loss of life or property was reported due to the landslide in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur district, deputy commissioner said.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Chikmagalur

Visuals from Kodagu showed a flood-like situation, (ANI Photo )

Heavy monsoon rains in Karnataka caused landslides near Mudigere in the Chikmagalur district, Annies Kanmani Joy, the deputy commissioner informed.

“A landslide occurred yesterday near Mudigere due to heavy rainfall. No loss of life or property has been reported so far,” she told said.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed parts of the Udupi and Kodagu districts on Wednesday.

Visuals from Kodagu showed a flood-like situation, with houses and vehicles submerged under rainwater.



The India Meteorological Department tweeted earlier, “Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Coastal Karnataka on August 5, 8 and 9, over South interior Karnataka on August 5.”

