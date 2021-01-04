Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Landslide in Kinnaur leaves hundreds of people stranded

Landslide in Kinnaur leaves hundreds of people stranded

The road link of Kaza subdivision in Lahaul-Spiti district and several villages of Kinnaur district have been cut off from the other parts due to the landslide that followed snowfall. 

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Kinnaur (HP)

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to remove the debris to clear the Kinnaur-Kaza road.  (ANI | Representational image)

Hundreds of people have been left stranded after a landslide at Malling Nullah near Naco in Kinnaur district blocked the Kinnaur-Kaza national highway on Monday, a district official said. 

The road link of Kaza subdivision in Lahaul-Spiti district and several villages of Kinnaur district have been cut off from the other parts due to the landslide that followed snowfall. 

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is trying to remove the debris to clear the Kinnaur-Kaza road. 

Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the road due to the landslide, the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Educational institutions in Bihar ready to welcome students from January 4
by Megha
Amid reports of probe, Diljit Dosanjh shares certificate from IT department
by HT Entertainment Desk
BJP leader’s car allegedly shot at in West Bengal’s Asansol
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
IND vs AUS: James Pattinson ruled out of Sydney Test with bruised ribs
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.