Landslide strands 1,500 vehicles for 10 hours on Jammu-Srinagar highway

The landslide at Ramban which blocked the traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

More than 1,500 motorists on the 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained stranded for 10 hours on Sunday following a landslide in Ramban district before the rubble was cleared in the evening, a senior government official said.

The landslide which blocked the road at 9.30 am was finally cleared at 7.30 pm.

Senior superintendent of police, National Highway Traffic, JS Johar said, “The highway was blocked since 9.30 am this morning following a landslide at Duggi Pulli Chanderkot near CRPF camp in Ramban district.”

Johar also said that around 1,500 vehicles were stranded due to the landslide.

“The debris clearance operation is on and we are hopeful of restoring the highway soon,” he said.

The officer also said that rain had been hampering the restoration work.