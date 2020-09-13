Landslides block 62 roads in Uttarakhand, MeT predicts more rain

Heavy overnight rainfall triggered landslides in many places across Uttarakhand on Sunday affecting Char Dham yatra and blocking over 62 roads in the state, officials said.

Officials from the State Emergency Operations Centre said that till Sunday evening, 62 roads were blocked across the state including national and state highways and other motorable roads. Most of the roads blocked were link roads connecting villages.

On Saturday, a stretch of a link road leading to Yamunotri shrine washed away due to heavy rain after which around 30 pilgrims were safely rescued by district administrations. Officials from the district control room said that yatra is likely to remain affected over the next ten days.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places in Dehradun, Pauri and Nainital districts and at few places in Tehri, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora and Pithoragarh districts on Monday. It further predicted that lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand.

According to the MeT department, Uttarakhand has already received 907.2 mm of rainfall from June to September 9 compared to 1063.3 mm (the normal range) for these months. Bageshwar district has received the maximum rainfall with a 157% departure from normal rainfall limit and Champawat has received the least rainfall with a negative 50% departure. The state is in an overall 15% rainfall deficit.