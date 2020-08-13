Large parts of country likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during next 2-3 days: IMD

Sections
Large parts of the country are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two-three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:20 IST

By Press Trust of India | Postd by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Commuters make their way past waterlogging along Rohtak Road due to heavy rains at Zakhira in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, August 13, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The IMD said a low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha and West Bengal coasts.

There is also a monsoon trough plus a convergence of southwesterly winds with moisture from Arabian Sea is likely to continue during the next two days, which will lead to heavy rains over several parts of the country.

Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over major parts of north India -- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan -- during the next two days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.



“Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, east Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Several parts of western India are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. This includes Gujarat, Goa, Konkan, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra, and parts of central India during next 4-5 days, the IMD said.

“Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over Gujarat state during next 2-3 days and over ghat areas of central Maharashtra during next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 2-3 days, the IMD added.

