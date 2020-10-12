Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Large parts of Mumbai hit by power outage, trading unaffected

Large parts of Mumbai hit by power outage, trading unaffected

Stock exchanges BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. continued to function normally. BSE also carried out the listing ceremony for Mazagon Shipbuilders in the morning, the exchange spokesperson said. Some rail services were halted due to the power outage, according to a tweet by the Central Railway

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:34 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi,

High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai. (REUTERS)

Large parts of India’s financial capital Mumbai experienced power failure Monday, disrupting normal life.

The city is home to about 20 million people as also the nation’s biggest stock exchanges, the central bank and financial regulators.

Stock exchanges BSE Ltd. and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. continued to function normally. BSE also carried out the listing ceremony for Mazagon Shipbuilders in the morning, the exchange spokesperson said. Some rail services were halted due to the power outage, according to a tweet by the Central Railway.

Many traders said the activity wasn’t much affected but if the outage is prolonged then it could impact trading volumes.

“Some traders are facing issues” as they have limited battery backup, said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. The power outage has also affected broadband connections for some and they’re not being able to trade, he added.

Bond traders said the outage is having an impact with trading volumes narrowing with the10-year volumes at 34 billion rupees compared to around 50 to 60 billion rupees early morning.The yield on benchmark 10-year bonds fell two basis points to 5.91% while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5% as of 10:45 a.m. in Mumbai.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply
Oct 12, 2020 11:34 IST
Power in Mumbai likely to be restored in an hour, say officials
Oct 12, 2020 11:20 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
Oct 12, 2020 09:34 IST
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST

latest news

‘One should not say nonsense, shout’: Salman Khan’s dig amid TRP case
Oct 12, 2020 11:39 IST
Yoga for weight loss: Warrior III pose to burn belly fat
Oct 12, 2020 11:35 IST
Large Parts of Mumbai Hit by Power Outage, Trading Unaffected
Oct 12, 2020 11:34 IST
Covid-19 doubles troubles for HP’s single women
Oct 12, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.