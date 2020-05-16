Sections
Home / India News / Lashkar hideout busted, overground worker arrested in Kashmir’s Badgam

Lashkar hideout busted, overground worker arrested in Kashmir’s Badgam

Zahoor Wani, a close associate of LeT’s Yusuf Qantroo, was providing logistics, hideout and transportation to the LeT team of Qantroo, who mainly operates in Badgam and Baramulla area, sources said.

Updated: May 16, 2020 08:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Zahoor Wani was arrested and arms and ammunition also recovered from his possession in Arizal village under Khansahib tehsil. (Sourced )

A hideout of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was busted and an overground worker arrested in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, sources in the state police said on Saturday.

According to sources, Zahoor Wani, a close associate of LeT’s Yusuf Qantroo, was arrested and arms and ammunition also recovered from his possession in Arizal village under Khansahib tehsil.

The hideout was just 200 to 300 metres away from his house on his land, they said.

They added that Wani was providing logistics, hideout and transportation to the LeT team of Qantroo, who mainly operates in Badgam and Baramulla area.



More arrests and recoveries also expected.

