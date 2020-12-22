Lashkar terrorists surrender to security forces on appeal of families
According to the Kashmir Zone Police, during the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered on appeal of families.
Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 07:06 IST
Incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition recovered, the police said.