Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Lashkar terrorists surrender to security forces on appeal of families

Lashkar terrorists surrender to security forces on appeal of families

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, during the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered on appeal of families.

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 07:06 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Srinagar

Security personnel stand guard at a checkpoint in the Sazgaripora area of the Old City Srinagar. (ANI/For Representative Purposes Only)

Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces at Tongdounu here.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, during the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered on appeal of families.

Incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition recovered, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to release cash, speak to farmers in Dec 25 outreach
by Zia Haq
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
by Rhythma Kaul
US president Trump presents Legion of Merit to PM Modi
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mercury increases slightly, but cold respite may be short lived
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Counting of votes in J-K local body polls to start today
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Shikha Malhotra on life after stroke: ‘Not sure when I will walk again’
by HT Entertainment Desk
Yuki Bhambri eyes comeback after injury, lockdown woes
by Rutvick Mehta
Chelsea close in on top four with 3-0 win over West Ham
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.