Lakshadweep administrator and former intelligence bureau director Dineshwar Sharma dies; PM Modi pays tribute

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Centre's special representative for Kashmir, Dineshwar Sharma (centre), during his visit, in Jammu, in this file picture from 2017. (Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma, who passed away today.

“Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Home minister Amit Shah said he is deeply anguished after learning about the passing away of Sharma.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.



 

A Kerala Cadre IPS Officer, Sharma joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1979. He joined the Intelligence Bureau as Assistant Director in January 1991.

During his service, Sharma handled a number of assignments including counter insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

He was also appointed an interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir in 2017. In this role, he held dialogues with the elected representatives, various organisations and concerned individuals in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997 followed by the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2003.

