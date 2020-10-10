Sections
Last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan performed in Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ram Vilas Paswan became an iconic leader in Indian politics as he won from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency eight times between 1977 and 2014. (ANI/Twitter)

The last rites of Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan was performed on Saturday by his son Chirag in Patna. The 74-year-old minister had passed away on Thursday in New Delhi.

A large crowd, including several political leaders, gathered outside the residence of Paswan to pay last respect to the departed leader. The mortal remains of LJP’s founder were flown from Delhi to Patna on Friday for the last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

Paswan became an iconic leader in Indian politics as he won from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency eight times between 1977 and 2014. In 1977 and 1980, Paswan had won on a Janata Party ticket. In 1977, he registered a Guinness World Record by winning the election from Hajipur with a margin of 4.24 lakh votes, the maximum margin by any politician in the world. It remained unchallenged for a long time.

