Late referrals, lack of insurance key concerns for pvt hospitals treating Covid-19 patients

Delayed referral from smaller centres and financial stress due to lack of health insurance were the main concerns, said private hospitals treating patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a virtual conclave organised by the Union health ministry. The conclave, which was attended by over 150 hospitals, was organised to share best practices and effective treatment strategies among government and private hospitals.

The health ministry said that no Covid-19 patient must be denied admission and the treatment must be affordable and accessible to ensure that the mortality rate of the infection can be brought to below 1%. The ministry stressed the importance of timely treatment in co-morbid patients to reduce fatality. Hospitals were also asked to protect the healthcare workers by following infection control protocols.

The ministry asked the hospital representatives to share their key concerns and challenges in management of Covid-19 in their facilities.

The best practices shared included a tele-consultation session conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences through e-ICU and clinical rounds to enhance the clinical management capability of doctors across the countries. The government said that this along with various strategies for containment, prevention, and early identification has resulted in higher recoveries and a steadily declining mortality.

Over 81,500 people recovered from the infection in 24-hours on Friday, according to data shared by the Union health ministry. Around 60% of these recoveries were reported from five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh – the same five states that have been adding to the total active cases in the country.