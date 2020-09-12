Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Late referrals, lack of insurance key concerns for pvt hospitals treating Covid-19 patients

Late referrals, lack of insurance key concerns for pvt hospitals treating Covid-19 patients

The health ministry said that no Covid-19 patient must be denied admission and the treatment must be affordable and accessible to ensure that the mortality rate of the infection can be brought to below 1%.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 21:33 IST

By Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The best practices shared included a tele-consultation session conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences through e-ICU and clinical rounds to enhance the clinical management capability of doctors across the countries. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

Delayed referral from smaller centres and financial stress due to lack of health insurance were the main concerns, said private hospitals treating patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a virtual conclave organised by the Union health ministry. The conclave, which was attended by over 150 hospitals, was organised to share best practices and effective treatment strategies among government and private hospitals.

The health ministry said that no Covid-19 patient must be denied admission and the treatment must be affordable and accessible to ensure that the mortality rate of the infection can be brought to below 1%. The ministry stressed the importance of timely treatment in co-morbid patients to reduce fatality. Hospitals were also asked to protect the healthcare workers by following infection control protocols.

The ministry asked the hospital representatives to share their key concerns and challenges in management of Covid-19 in their facilities.

The best practices shared included a tele-consultation session conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences through e-ICU and clinical rounds to enhance the clinical management capability of doctors across the countries. The government said that this along with various strategies for containment, prevention, and early identification has resulted in higher recoveries and a steadily declining mortality.



Over 81,500 people recovered from the infection in 24-hours on Friday, according to data shared by the Union health ministry. Around 60% of these recoveries were reported from five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh – the same five states that have been adding to the total active cases in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Serum Institute to resume Covid-19 vaccine trial after DGCI gives nod
Sep 12, 2020 21:54 IST
Oxford’s coronavirus vaccine AstraZeneca trial resumes after UK green light
Sep 12, 2020 19:46 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 12, 2020 21:59 IST
Afghanistan’s soil shouldn’t be used for anti-India activities: Jaishankar
Sep 12, 2020 21:33 IST

latest news

Roundabout: The endearing story of the lost girl named Love
Sep 12, 2020 22:00 IST
5,495 fresh cases push Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 500,000
Sep 12, 2020 21:52 IST
Sonia Gandhi to travel outside India for medical check-up with Rahul
Sep 12, 2020 21:59 IST
Chhattisgarh CM writes to Centre, seeks Rs 736.74 crore for running Covid-19 facilities
Sep 12, 2020 21:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.