Home / India News / Latest scientific techniques used in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, says CBI

Latest scientific techniques used in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, says CBI

CBI team visited Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Manesar for investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 17:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on and all aspects of the case is being thoroughly probed. The statement comes after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the probe. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh too recently raised questions over CBI’s long probe into the case.

“After taking over the investigation, a team of experienced investigating officers was constituted for looking into the circumstances relating to unnatural death of Sushant Singh Rajput,” the CBI said in its reply.

“During investigation, advanced mobile forensic equipment including latest softwares have been used for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the relevant cell tower locations,” the CBI said.

Giving the details of the investigation so far, the agency said all places of concern like Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar (Gurgaon) and Patna have been visited by CBI teams.



The place of the incident — Sushant Singh’s body was found in his flat — has been visited by the investigators on numerous occasions ‘for better understanding of the circumstances related to the incident, CBI said.

The Forensic Medicine Experts, New Delhi also visited the place of the incident, the mortuary of Cooper Hospital and discussed the case with autopsy surgeons to understand the procedure of postmortem adopted by them.

All witnesses concerned have been examined to understand the circumstances, apprehensions raised by the complainant and his family members and independent sources, the CBI said.

