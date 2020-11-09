Lawyer, kin remain perched atop water tank to protest brother’s kidnapping

A lawyer, who along with five members of his family had climbed atop a water tank in Beli area here on Saturday morning alleging police inaction into the alleged kidnapping of his brother and grabbing of his land in his native Hardoi district by a muscleman, refused to come down till late Sunday night despite repeated appeals, police said.

Additional district magistrate (city) AK Kanaujiya talked to the lawyer several times. The ADM and the district magistrate of Hardoi also spoke with the lawyer and promised him all help. However, the lawyer Vijay Pratap, in his 40s, did not heed to their requests and demanded a CBI inquiry into his matter.

Pratap claimed to have made several complaints regarding the land grab by a muscleman and alleged that no action was taken as the goon’s brother is a policeman posted at the office of the deputy inspector general of police (DIG).

The lawyer said he and his family were on a hunger strike which they would continue unless their demands were fulfilled. He claimed that he was carrying a large container of petrol and warned of self-immolation if any attempt was made to bring them down forcibly.

Meanwhile, a net was placed near the tank as officials desperately tried to convince the family to come down promising to address all their issues. Unable to convince them, the officials provided them water, blankets and power bank for keeping their mobile phone charged so that they continue communication.

After climbing the water tank, the lawyer also made a video and posted it on social media.

The lawyer told reporters that he had made the video stating his 13-point charter of demands to draw the attention of the chief minister and the Prime Minister towards his plight.

Inspector, Cantonment police station, Neeraj Walia, who has been at the site shortly after the drama began, said constant efforts were being made to convince the lawyer and his kin to come down.