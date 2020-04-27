Sections
Home / India News / Lawyer seeks restraint on Netflix series Hasmukh for ‘maligning’ legal fraternity

Lawyer seeks restraint on Netflix series Hasmukh for ‘maligning’ legal fraternity

The plea said that the web series Hasmukh showed lawyers in extremely poor light.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 10:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi high court is likely to hear the plea on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to entertainment service provider Netflix to stop airing the series Hasmukh especially episode 4 of the web series for allegedly maligning the image of lawyers.

The plea filed advocate Ashutosh Dubey said in the particular episode of the web series lawyers have been referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists.

The petition said that not only the advocates, who have been demeaned and disgraced in the show but the defendants have not left the police especially UP police and the politicians, to which the plaintiffs are not concerned in the present plea.

The plea said the statements used in the web series were highly disparaging, defamatory and brought disrepute to the law profession and lawyers,advocates in the eyes of the general public.



“The said remarks have caused utmost damage to the legal profession and impugn the image of lawyers in the eyes of millions of viewers/subscribers who visit the streaming website where the show is being streamed, “ the plea said.

The matter is likely to be heard on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Covid-19: J&K evacuates 369 students from Kota
Apr 27, 2020 19:04 IST
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.