LDF to organise mass protest in Kerala on Wednesday

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala will organise a mass protest in the state to target the central government on November 25. The party has alleged that the central investigative agencies are being used to stall the development activities carried out by the Left government.

The mass gathering will take place at 5 pm on Wednesday at Panchayat-Municipal centres. The protest will be organised using the slogan “Save Kerala, Protect Development”.

In a statement, LDF convener and Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said on Sunday, “Instead of investigating the gold smuggling, the central investigation agencies are looking to halt all development projects. They have intervened in projects such as K-Phone, e-Mobility, Taurus Park and Life Mission.”

“The investigation agencies are challenging the people of Kerala, by the move to scrap development projects such as modernisation of schools, upgrading of hospitals, development of national highways and construction of roads and bridges. The UDF-BJP alliance is preparing for such a narrow operation, fearing that this achievement of development will be politically beneficial to the LDF,” he further said in the statement.

A similar protest was held by LDF at 25,000 centers across the state on November 16 in which all constituent parties of LDF participated including Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and other smaller parties. As the Enforcement Directorate (ED) extended the scope of probe in Kerala into many prestige projects which was followed by the probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case, LDF has been very wary of the centre.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a press meet on November 16 said that central agencies in Kerala are targeting bureaucrats who are carrying out development works.

“Apart from one investigation agency, I think all other central agencies in India are in Kerala. These probe agencies are now targeting bureaucrats who are carrying out development works. Files after files are being called in by these agencies. Who are these people who are so upset with the development works of the state government? They are now targeting K-fon project. I want to tell those trying to sabotage development works of Kerala government asking for cooperation that they need not come here for it,” said Vijayan.