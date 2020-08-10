Sections
Leaders, supporters send prayers after ex-president Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 positive

Leaders, supporters send prayers after ex-president Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 positive

Mukherjee, the 84-year-old former president, tweeted that he found out about his positive status when he went for a routine check up.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former president Pranab Mukherjee is seen in this file photo during the release the third volume his autobiography ‘The Coalition Years — 1996-2012’ in New Delhi. Mukherjee tweeted on Monday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)

Several political leaders and followers of Pranab Mukherjee wished him well on social media on Monday after the former president tweeted that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Minister of railways Piyush Goyal and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who posted their messages on Twitter for the 84-year-old Mukherjee.

“I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health,” Goyal posted.

“Please take care sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health @CitiznMukherjee,” Kejriwal tweeted.



Former chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, was also among the leaders who wished Mukherjee well.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery! Get well soon @CitiznMukherjee sir!” Fadnavis tweeted. 

Mukherjee said he found out about his positive status when he went for a routine check up.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he tweeted.

