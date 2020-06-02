Leading doctor among 117 new Covid-19 cases in J&K, casualties rise to 33

Sections
For the seventh day in a row , Jammu and Kashmir has recorded more than 100 new Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:54 IST

By Asiq Hussain| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A medical staff collects sample from a man for Covid-19 tests at a quarantine centre at Zakura in Srinagar. (HT PHOTO)

Two coronavirus patients died and 117 others tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday including the head of chest medicine department in one of Kashmir’s leading Covid-19 hospitals taking the tally in the union territoty to 2,718.

It is the seventh day in a row the UT has recorded more than 100 new Covid-19 cases. Officials said that out of the new cases, 40 were from Jammu division and 77 from Kashmir division.

Among the positive cases was Kashmir’s leading pulmonologist who was heading the fight against Covid-19 in a prominent government hospital.

The doctor took to Twitter to announce that he had tested positive and that he followed protocol and got admitted.



He also requested the administration to prepare a scientific SOP for duties and testing of all frontline workers to safeguard all.

An official statement from the government informed that two persons also died.

“Two Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division,” the statement said.

One of the deceased was an elderly woman from Baramulla, who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and died on Monday. She tested positive on Tuesday.

Another was a 27-year-old man, the youngest victim of the disease in the union territory.

“A 27-year-old male from Lolab, Kupwara was admitted in SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Monday with bilateral pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and died within an hour of admission. He tested positive for SARS CoV-2 (Covid) today,” said nodal officer Covid-19, Dr Salim Khan.

The two casualties took the death toll in the union territory to 33 out of which 29 are from Kashmir division and four are from the Jammu division.

Fresh cases were reported in eight districts of Kashmir valley, taking the tally in the division to 2,076.

The highest jump in Kashmir was in Srinagar with 15 new cases, while Pulwama recorded 14 new cases followed by Kulgam and Kupwara with 11 and 10 cases respectively. There were single digit jumps in other districts in the Valley.

Forty four samples tested positive at Chest Diseases Hospital, said Dr Salim Khan.

“Among the positive cases, 14 are pregnant women, one is a healthcare worker and another is a staff member of a quarantine center,” he said.

In the Jammu division, the fresh cases were recorded in eight of the 10 districts taking the division’s tally to 642.

The highest jump in the division was recorded in Jammu district with 13 cases including nine with travel histories followed by Ramban with nine new cases. .

Seven more patients were discharged after recovery – four from Jammu division and three from Kashmir, the government statement said.

So far, 953 out of the total 2,718 cases have recovered, 818 of those are from Kashmir and 135 are from the Jammu division.

At present, there are 1,229 active cases in Kashmir and 503 in Jammu.

