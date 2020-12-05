Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Leave path of agitation,’ agriculture minister urges farmers ahead of December 8 Bharat Bandh

‘Leave path of agitation,’ agriculture minister urges farmers ahead of December 8 Bharat Bandh

The minister talked about the inconvenience both the protesters and Delhi people are facing because of the protests.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers closed Delhi-Noida gate at Noida Sector 14A on Saturday.(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

As the protesting farmers on Saturday made it clear that there will be no change in their protest schedule, including the proposed Bharat Bandh on December 8, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to leave the path of agitation and come to the path of discussion. The next round of discussion is scheduled to be held on December 9 after the Centre sends the farmers’ organisations a new draft.

“I’d not like to comment on program of Unions. But I’d like to urge farmers & Unions to leave path of agitation and come to path of discussion. Govt has had several rounds of talks with them and is ready for further discussion for a solution,” the minister said.

Though talks are going on, the agitating farmers have not softened their ground. They have maintained that the protest will never become violent, but will continue unless the Centre fulfils their demands. On Friday, the unions announced a Bharat Bandh for December 8 and threatened to block more roads leading to Delhi. All toll plazas will be occupied on that day, the unions have announced.

As farmers have occupied Delhi borders, traffic in and around the city has been hit.



Borders closed

Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders. National Highway-44 is closed on both sides.

Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed for all traffic. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers.

Chilla border on Noida link road and Ghazipur border on National Highway 24 are also closed.

Alternative routes to go to Haryana

Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway-8,Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: No headway yet, next meeting to be held on December 9
Dec 05, 2020 19:31 IST
LIVE: Doubts on MSP baseless, ready to resolve every suspicion, says Centre
Dec 05, 2020 20:14 IST
‘In Bengal, goons can fire pistol, hurl bombs in front of cops’: Vijayvargiya
Dec 05, 2020 19:53 IST
Jagan moots promulgation of ordinance to prevent state poll panel from conducting local polls
Dec 05, 2020 20:13 IST

latest news

Maharashtra Congress warns MVA allies over comments on its leadership
Dec 05, 2020 20:20 IST
Mourners gather for Palestinian youth shot by Israeli forces
Dec 05, 2020 20:20 IST
Bharat Bandh: Minister urges farmers to withdraw protest
Dec 05, 2020 20:18 IST
Meeks, head of congressional body on foreign policy, is a Gandhi acolyte
Dec 05, 2020 20:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.