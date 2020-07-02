Sections
Home / India News / Left leaders visit Bengal Congress HQ, pay homage to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

Left leaders visit Bengal Congress HQ, pay homage to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy

In the 1950s and early 60s, the Marxists were a bitter critic of Roy despite him being revered as the ‘architect of West Bengal’.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 12:25 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Kolkata

West Bengal Congress President Soumen Mitra (L), Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya (M) and other leaders pay tribute to former chief minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI)

In a bid to cement ties with the Congress and bolster the joint movement against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bengal’s Left leaders on Wednesday visited the state Congress headquarters and paid homage to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr BC Roy was the state’s second chief minister and a Congress stalwart.

In the 1950s and early 60s, the Marxists were a bitter critic of Roy despite him being revered as the ‘architect of West Bengal’ and for his industrial, education and administrative policies between 1948 and 1962.

Roy was also a legendary doctor and every year his birth anniversary, July 1, is observed as the National Doctor’s Day. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 1961, a year before he died. Dr Roy’s death anniversary also falls on July 1.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee remembers former Bengal CM Bidhan Chandra Roy on National Doctors’ Day



Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator Sujan Chakraborty, Revolutionary Socialist Party state secretary Manoj Bhattacharya, Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee and other Left leaders went to Bidhan Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters named after Roy, and placed a wreath before his statue.



“It is a fact that once we politically opposed him but there is no denying the fact that he was a legendary person,” said Chakraborty.

Incidentally his party, the CPI(M), once accused Roy of rigging elections and of being instrumental in banning the undivided Communist Party of India. “It was our leader Jyoti Basu who named Salt Lake township Bidhan Nagar. We showed respect to Roy in several ways,” he added.

“This is the new way forward. The Congress, Left parties and other like-minded forces will move as one force against the Centre’s policies and atrocities by the TMC,” said state Congress president Somen Mitra.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh too paid his homage to Roy. “On the birthday of Bidhan Chandra Roy, the second CM of Paschim Banga, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Dr B C Roy as well as to all the doctors, frontline warriors and those who are tirelessly serving the society,” Ghosh tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘The general success rate of ovulation induction is about 18 per cent per cycle’
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
MHRD launches ‘Drug Discovery Hackathon’ to develop anti- Covid drugs
Jul 02, 2020 12:47 IST
Notice issued to hospitals for refusing admission to patient who later died
Jul 02, 2020 12:39 IST
‘Deadline for 2019-20 tax-saving investments extended till July 31’: Income tax dept
Jul 02, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.