Home / India News / Left MPs protest against Centre’s ‘anti-farmers policies’

Left MPs protest against Centre’s ‘anti-farmers policies’

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana are protesting against the recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:31 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated three ordinances to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce. (ANI/Twitter)

Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Left parties protested in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises, over their demand for withdrawal of ‘anti-farmers policies’.

“Government in the name of Covid is unleashing an attack on democracy, Parliament and institutions under the Constitution. So Left parties, CPI, CPI-M we came here to register our protest,” CPI MP Binoy Viswam told ANI.

CPI-M’s MP KK Ragesh said, “All the three ordinances are against the interest of the farmers and they are promulgated to save the interest of corporates. That is why we are opposed to it,”

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the centre as “black” ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on farming community.



On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated three ordinances to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce.The President promulgated Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020.

