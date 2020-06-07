Sections
Home / India News / Leopard killed and paraded in Assam, 6 arrested

Leopard killed and paraded in Assam, 6 arrested

The teeth of the animal were removed after it was killed and videos circulating on social media showed people parading the dead animal.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:13 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

According to reports, the animal, which looked old and weak due to starvation, was first trapped by the residents in the early hours of the day. (File photo/ Representative image)

Five people including a minor have been arrested in Assam’s capital Guwahati for killing a leopard on Sunday, said police. According to an FIR filed by the forest department, the leopard was killed by locals around 9:30 am in the Kathabari area of the city. The teeth of the animal were removed after it was killed and videos circulating on social media showed people parading the dead animal.

“We have arrested 5 persons and a minor on charges of killing the leopard. Investigations are underway to arrest others involved in the act,” Dhirendra Kalita, in-charge of Garchuk police station said.

According to reports, the animal, which looked old and weak due to starvation, was first trapped by the residents in the early hours of the day. However, it managed to escape.

The residents allegedly pursued the animal and killed it. Kathabari area falls under the Fatasil reserve forest, spread over 670 hectares in Guwahati. Assam’s largest city has several notified reserve forests in and around it.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J-K’s Covid-19 tally goes past 4,000 after Sunday’s surge of 620 new cases
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior’s antim ardas held in Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2020 22:36 IST
Over 4 crore endangered Olive Ridley hatchlings make their way into the sea in Odisha
Jun 07, 2020 22:34 IST
Western disturbance exits region, mercury expected to rise
Jun 07, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.