Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Less than 1% of population outside containment zones infected by coronavirus: ICMR

Less than 1% of population outside containment zones infected by coronavirus: ICMR

ICMR revealed the results of sero-survey tests conducted in non-containment districts to gauge the spread of coronavirus infection.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 17:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A large section of population outside Covid containment zones in India is still susceptible to the disease, says ICMR. (ANI Photo/Representative)

India’s apex medical research body on Thursday revealed the findings from the sero-surveys conducted to gauge the extent of the spread of coronavirus infection in the general population and also in Covid-19 containment zones. According to the results shared by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), less than one per cent of the population – 0.73%--in non-containment zone districts was found to have contracted the deadly contagion.

A sero-survey is conducted by testing the blood serum of a group of people in a community to detect the presence of antibodies in the system which aids in finding out the prevalence of a disease. ICMR said it conducted sero-survey in districts to monitor the spread of Sars-Cov-2 virus. This testing allows the health authorities to study the trend of the infection and ascertain if it has reached the community transmission phase.

ICMR said the sero-surveys were conducted in two parts, and the first part comprising a fraction of the general population, who had contracted Sars-Cov-2, had been completed.

The sero-survey was conducted using both anti-body/instant test and the lengthier RT-PCR test, to detect current virus carriers and also those who recovered after contracting the disease.



For Coronavirus Live Updates

According to its findings, the risk of people contracting the virus in urban slums was 1.89 times higher than the rural areas, while the risk in other urban areas was 1.09 times higher compared to rural areas.

ICMR said that the study also revealed that the infection fatality rate was very low at 0.08 per cent.

According to the council, the findings demonstrated that the nationwide lockdown and adjutant restrictions had been successful in keeping the rate of coronavirus spread low.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

However, in a corollary to the above findings, the ICMR said that a large proportion of India’s population was still susceptible to the disease.

Part 2 of the sero-survey was to estimate the fraction of population infected with the virus in containment zones of hotspot cites and it is still ongoing, said ICMR.

These sero-surveys were started by ICMR in May 2020, in collaboration with state health departments, NCDC, and the world health organisation (WHO).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CM launches 450-bed Covid hospital on Wipro premises in Hinjewadi
Jun 11, 2020 17:58 IST
New college in Oxford named ‘Reuben College’ following donation from Mumbai-born brothers
Jun 11, 2020 17:57 IST
Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.