Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Let Nitish Kumar bring ‘Love Jihad’ law, then we will think, says Sanjay Raut

Let Nitish Kumar bring ‘Love Jihad’ law, then we will think, says Sanjay Raut

Some BJP-ruled states have announced plans to prevent the so-called ‘Love Jihad, which refers to an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said some key BJP leaders in Maharashtra are seeking a law against ‘Love Jihad’. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said let the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government enact a law against ‘Love Jihad’ and then the Maharashtra government will study it and think about it.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said some key BJP leaders in Maharashtra are seeking a law against ‘Love Jihad’.

Notably, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis last week said incidents of ‘Love Jihad were taking place in the country and therefore, laws to curb the practice were justified.

Some BJP-ruled states have announced plans to prevent the so-called ‘Love Jihad, which refers to an alleged conspiracy to convert Hindu women by marrying them.



Raut said the BJP may be raising the issue in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

Also Read | BJP says ‘love jihad’ serious problem, states should act

“Key BJP leaders in Maharashtra are asking when a law against ‘Love Jihad’ will be framed (in the state). I spoke to the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray)in the morning,” the Rajya Sabha member said.

“On this issue, we only want to say that let the laws be formed in (BJP-ruled) Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

But, when a law will be framed in Bihar, when Nitish Kumar ji will frame it, we will study that law in its entirety.

“After that we will think about it in Maharashtra,” the Shiv Sena’s chief spokesperson said.

Kumar, whose party JD(U) secured only 43 seats in the recently held Bihar Assembly polls as against the ally BJP which bagged 74 seats, is leading the state government.

In the run-up to the Bihar polls, the BJP announced that Kumar would be the chief minister.

Without naming the BJP, Raut said the economic slowdown, unemployment and price rise are key issues, but “let them flag the ‘Love Jihad’ issue if they think it is more important”.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows 70% efficacy in phase 2/3 trials
Nov 23, 2020 14:54 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
Nov 23, 2020 15:18 IST
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Nov 23, 2020 14:56 IST
Kerala puts on hold controversial Police Act Amendment ordinance
Nov 23, 2020 14:09 IST

latest news

Why has the Trump campaign distanced itself from Sidney Powell
Nov 23, 2020 15:17 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband get bail as prosecution absent from hearing
Nov 23, 2020 15:18 IST
Netflix series Mismatched gets a mention in this Mumbai Police advisory post
Nov 23, 2020 15:16 IST
Sona recalls advice to ‘wear dupatta properly’ after being eve-teased
Nov 23, 2020 15:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.