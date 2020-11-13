Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Let’s resolve to become a lamp of hope for poor, needy: President’s message on Diwali

Let’s resolve to become a lamp of hope for poor, needy: President’s message on Diwali

President Kovind said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of the country.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The President said that Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, adding that one should honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali and called it a unifying instance of the Indian society.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Kovind said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects, strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of the country.

“The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light,” he added.

The President said that Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, adding that one should honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali.

“May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
8 Pak soldiers killed as Indian Army retaliates in LoC ceasefire violation
Nov 13, 2020 18:41 IST
Major escalation along LoC, 4 soldiers, 4 civilians killed in Pak shelling
Nov 13, 2020 18:17 IST
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Nov 13, 2020 18:07 IST

latest news

Bugs are running riot in our dreams in Covid times finds a Harvard study
Nov 13, 2020 19:02 IST
Dutch students build electric car from recycled material
Nov 13, 2020 18:58 IST
All eyes on the economy
Nov 13, 2020 19:01 IST
Elvis ring, Woodstock tapes grab spotlight at Hollywood auction
Nov 13, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.