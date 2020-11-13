Let’s resolve to become a lamp of hope for poor, needy: President’s message on Diwali

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali and called it a unifying instance of the Indian society.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

President Kovind said the festival, celebrated by people of various religions and sects, strengthens the sense of unity, goodwill and fraternity among the people of the country.

“The festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity. Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light,” he added.

The President said that Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, adding that one should honour mother nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali.

“May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace and prosperity to each and every house of our country,” he added.