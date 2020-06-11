Sections
LeT’s terror funding module busted in J&K, cash and drugs seized

J&K Police said the arrests and recoveries have established the link between drug trade and terrorism

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 15:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Handwara Police has busted an Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) narco-terror module in the Kashmir valley. (ANI Photo/File/Representative)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of three over ground members of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e Toiba (LeT) in possession of 21 kilograms of narcotic substance and Rs 1.34 crore cash.

Police said the operation was carried out following the receipt of reliable information by a team of Handwara police. It identified the arrested persons as Abdul Moomin Peer and Islam ul Haq Peer, residents of Waskura, Handwara and Syed Iftikhar Indrabi, resident of Laribal Rajwar, Handwara. Moomin and Haq are brothers.

SSP Handwara, G V Sundeep said that incriminating materials, including Rs 1.34 crore in cash and narcotic substance (Heroine) worth Rs 100 crore market value and a cash counting machine were recovered from the possession of the arrested.

‘The other absconding involved persons have been identified and efforts are being taken to arrest them. The module was working in close connection with Pakistan-based terror handlers and it was involved in drug trade and financial assistance to active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT,’’ said the SSP.



SSP Handwara added that the recoveries also exposed the inter-link between drug dealers and terrorists. “This module was working for LeT outfit to strengthen their activities in the Valley and was misleading and motivating the local youth to join militant ranks.’’

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Handwara police station and investigation has been taken up.

‘A special investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ascertain the details of ties with terrorist outfits, radicals, smugglers and other anti national elements,’’ he said.

