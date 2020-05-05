Sections
Home / India News / ‘Let there be surgical strike but without tom-tomming’: Shiv Sena on Handwara encounter

A Colonel, a Major and three other security forces personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday.

Updated: May 05, 2020 14:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Shiv Sena said in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana that Handwara encounter happened when a strong and quite patriotic government is in power at the Centre. (Representative Photo)

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday called for another surgical strike to avenge the killing of five security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara area two days ago. The Sena, however, said that the strike should be carried out without anyone boasting about it.

“It is not a good sign that brave men were killed in one go on India’s own land,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said on Tuesday, adding that this happened when a strong and quite patriotic government is in power at the Centre.

Also read: In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key

“Let there be a surgical strike without tom tomming about it to avenge the martyrdom of the five jawans. It is not a good sign that five of our jawans are killed in one go,” said Sena who was a part of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) till last year.

The country has forgotten Kashmir war due to the war situation triggered by Covid-19, but Pakistan has not, the Saamana editorial further said.



A Colonel, a Major and three other security forces personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir’s Handwara on Sunday. This was the biggest loss to the Army in recent years.

Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Singh and sub-inspector of Jammu Kashmir Police Shakeel Qazi were martyred in the line of duty while rescuing civilians held hostage by the terrorists.

Also read : Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued

Two terrorists were also shot dead by the security forces in the Handwara encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders paid tribute to the brave soldiers.

“Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

Army chief General MM Naravane said on Monday that India is proud of five security personnel who laid down lives saving civilians from terrorists at Handwara. He also said that the army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and support to terrorism.

