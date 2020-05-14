LG Polymers in Vizag gets ‘Styrene inhibitor’ to boost safety after gas leak

The South Korean chemical giant is working closely with related authorities to analyse the cause of the incident, prevent a recurrence, and support damage recovery in a prompt and expedient manner. (HT photo)

LG Chem on Thursday said following the gas leak at its Visakhapatnam polymers plant, the company has started support measures to eliminate all risk factors.

In this effort, the company sought Dorf Ketal Chemicals’ services by getting its Actify series of green retarder and Styrene polymer inhibitor.

The Dorf Ketal product will be added into the tanks of the Styrene stored at LG Polymers. This will prevent further degradation and hence another probable gas leak, thereby ensuring the site is safe.

The Styrene gas leak incident killed 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands.

ACtify Green Retarder is a new innovative green polymer retardant that is thermally stable and provides excellent protection during unscheduled shutdowns, said the company in a press release.

Dorf was asked to provide ACtify 2680, green retarder that is safe to use and handle, and ACtify 2673, a polymerisation inhibitor which is used in Styrene plants.

The South Korean chemical giant is working closely with related authorities to analyse the cause of the incident, prevent a recurrence, and support damage recovery in a prompt and expedient manner.

On the support measures, the company said a special task force is currently supporting the bereaved victims and families and visiting them at the hospitals and their homes.

“We assure everyone we will do our best to resolve the situation and prevent any incident in the future,” the company said.