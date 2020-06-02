Sections
Home / India News / LG Polymers staff ran away at time of leak: Panel report

LG Polymers staff ran away at time of leak: Panel report

Hyderabad: The maintenance staff at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam ran away for their safety when the styrene gas leaked from its storage tank on May 7 while people in the surrounding villages...

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:25 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu,

Hyderabad: The maintenance staff at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam ran away for their safety when the styrene gas leaked from its storage tank on May 7 while people in the surrounding villages were not even alerted, a probe committee has found. The panel on Monday submitted its report dated May 28 to the National Green Tribunal that had constituted it. The leak left 12 people dead and caused hospitalisation of nearly 500 people.

The committee, which included retired high court judge justice B Seshaseyana Reddy, conducted the inquiry at the plant on May 11, 12 and 14.

The plant’s director (operation) and production manager G Raju tried to explain that he and others tried to add para-tertiary butyl catechol to reduce the intensity of the leakage. But two other employees of the company – M Achyut, shift-in-charge and P Balaji, manager – who were on the duty when the accident took place, told the panel that the moment they saw dense vapours coming from the tank, they ran away.

“The mishap at LG Polymers plant was only due to human failure and negligence of the persons in charge of the plant and maintenance personnel of the storage tank. The management did not take proper care of the affected storage tank and it resulted in the leakage of Styrene due to auto-polymerisation,” the committee said in its report, a copy of which HT has seen.



The employees told the committee that they did not see anyone making any effort to subside the intensity of the vapours. “Had any workmen been present at the effected tank, he should have been the victim of vapour gas and he should have been shifted to the hospital for treatment,” the committee observed. “The accident occurred on the wee hours of May 7 because of the excessive generation of heat...,”

LG Polymers officials were not immediately available for a comment

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Europe loosens lockdown as Coronavirus tightens grip on Americas
Jun 02, 2020 00:28 IST
LS may move to Central Hall in Covid-19 reshuffle
Jun 02, 2020 00:27 IST
MSP for summer-sown crops hiked by 50-80%
Jun 02, 2020 00:27 IST
Delhi opens doors, shuts out neighbours
Jun 02, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.