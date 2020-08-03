‘Light diyas at home to mark the historic moment of bhoomi pujan’: Adityanath

In the run-up to the ground-breaking ceremony of the foundation stone-laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said it is essential to light earthen lamps or diyas at our homes to mark the historic moment.

The chief minister said that people should light diyas at their homes on August 4 and 5, while religious leaders should decorate temples, organise ‘deepotsav’ and conduct ‘Akhand Ramayan Path’ at temples. While speaking to reporters, CM Adityanath said that all arrangements for the event have been made ensuring no laxity on any count and keeping the Covid-19 situation in mind.

“The main focus is on Covid-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but the PM will represent all of them,” he said.

The temple town of Ayodhya is witnessing grand arrangements for the bhoomi pujan ceremony of Ram Temple on Wednesday. Over one lakh designer diyas will add glitter to the event on August 5 while specially-made silver paans from Varanasi will add sheen to the ceremony.

Every nook and corner of the town is being spruced up with nearly 500 sanitation workers deployed round the clock. Graffiti and images depicting scenes from the Ramayan have come up on main streets while buildings on main streets across city are being painted yellow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 in a ceremony which is likely to see chief ministers of several states, Union ministers and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in attendance. After the ceremony, the construction of the temple will commence.