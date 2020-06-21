Light rain in Delhi-NCR likely for next 3-4 days: IMD

New Delhi: Pre-monsoon showers brought relief from heat to many parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday. It is likely to rain intermittently for the next three to four days following which monsoon is likely to arrive around June 24 or 25, India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi today was 38 degree C compared to 41 degree C on Friday

Conditions are becoming favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into many parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand during June 22 and 23 and into entire Western Himalayan region, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, most parts of Punjab, remaining parts of Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan during June 24 and 25, IMD said in its Saturday bulletin.

The northern limit of monsoon (northern-most boundary up to which monsoon rains have advanced) continues to pass through Kandla, Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Indore, Raisen, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh and Fatehpur, Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. There was a pause in monsoon advancement since June 16 but its likely to advance towards west UP now.

“There is a western disturbance and there is a trough of low pressure running from central Pakistan to east central Bay of Bengal. There will be rain for the next few days in Delhi due to these two systems,” said K Sathi Devi, head, national weather forecasting centre, adding that monsoon arrival in Delhi can be announced when there is rain in all places (spatial continuity of rain).

A trough at mean sea level is running from central Pakistan to eastcentral Bay of Bengal across south Punjab, Haryana, south Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, north coastal Odisha and northwest Bay of Bengal. There is also a cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over east and northeast India during next 4-5 days.

Rainfall activity over plains of northwest India is likely to increase from June 23, IMD said. “There will be rain and cloudy skies over many parts of Delhi NCR for next 4 to 5 days,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Monsoon rains over the country are at 28% excess; 7% excess in northeast; 6% excess in northwest India; 74% excess in central India and 11% excess in peninsular India.