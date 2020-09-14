Light rain to occur over isolated places in UP and North-East Delhi: IMD

Light rain would occur over isolated places in North-East Delhi, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

“Light to moderate rain likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Deoband. Light rain would occur over isolated places of North-East Delhi (Badli, Model Town, Azadpur, Burari) during the next two hours,” IMD stated.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely today at isolated places over Telangana; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Northwest & East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha,Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe, IMD stated in its weather bulletin issued on Sunday.

Moderate thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh.