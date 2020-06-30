Sections
Home / India News / Lightning kills 11 more across five districts in Bihar

Lightning kills 11 more across five districts in Bihar

Five of the 11 killed in lightning were from Saran district .

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:51 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Lightning struck in Five districts in Bihar on Tuesday. (Representative Photo?HT)

Lightning struck in Bihar’s Saran, Patna, Nawada, Lakhisarai and Jamui districts on Sunday claiming lives of 11 people and left around eight injured, officials said.

Five persons died in Saran, two each in Patna and Nawada while one person each lost their lives in Lakhisarai and Jamui districts.

Expressing grief over the incident, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced a payment of Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to next of the kin of each deceased.

In Saran, five people including three of a family were killed and two women injured in separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Mahamda village when health department officials were collecting sample for Corona virus from 50 people. Three of a family including woman and minor died when lightning struck. Fire services personnel reached the spot and admitted them in Garkha primary health centre where the doctor declared them ‘brought dead’.



Circle officer of the Garkha, Mohammad Ismail said two women from Panapur were injured in the lightning. He said that on the directive of state government he immediately provided cheque of Rs 4 lakh each of the family.

Reports from Nawada said that two persons including a man and woman died separately. The man was in his agriculture field while woman was coming from a forest after collecting wood.

In rural Patna, a 15-year-old boy was struck when he was sitting in a mango orchard in Gopkita village while another person died when lightning struck him while he sleeping on his terrace at Bihari Bigha locality of Barh.

On June 25, 95 people were killed in lightning in different parts of Bihar.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defunct streetlights repaired, Ludhiana MC to release ₹2.5crore to Tata company
Jun 30, 2020 23:39 IST
338 fresh cases, 4 deaths in Haryana
Jun 30, 2020 23:37 IST
Snatchers injure woman while fleeing with gold chain at Ludhiana
Jun 30, 2020 23:35 IST
Factory owner robbed of car at gunpoint
Jun 30, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.