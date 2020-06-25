Sections
Home / India News / Lightning kills 24 in UP, 83 in Bihar, PM Modi expresses grief

Lightning kills 24 in UP, 83 in Bihar, PM Modi expresses grief

The deaths were caused across several districts in both states in incidents of lightning and thunderstorm.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Family Members mourn deaths of victims in lightning strikes in Samastipur on Thursday (ANI photo)

More than 100 people are reported to have died in incidents of lightning in the past 24 hours reported from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. At least 24 people were killed and 12 others were injured in lightning incidents in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI.

The deaths in UP were far less than the 83 fatalities recorded in Bihar over the last 24 hours. At least 30 people were also injured due to thunderstorms and lightning across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his grief at the deaths caused in the two states and said that state governments were busy in conducting relief operations.

“I have received the painful news of loss of several lives due to lightning and heavy rains from some districts in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The state governments are assiduously carrying out relief operations. I express my condolence to the families of the victims of this tragedy,” the PM tweeted.



More than 15 cattle were also killed in Bihar’s Khagaria district. Large scale destruction of property was also reported from various districts of the state.

Also Read: 83 killed after being hit by lightning in Bihar

13 lives were reported lost in Gopalganj district followed by eight deaths each in Madhubani and Nawada districts and six each in Siwan and Bhagalpur, while 5 deaths were reported from East Champaran, Darbhanga, and Banka districts.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief at the loss of life and has announced a compensation of Rs four lakh each for the kin of the deceased and proper treatment for the injured persons.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lightning kills 24 in UP, 83 in Bihar, PM Modi expresses grief
Jun 25, 2020 23:12 IST
Will of people at heart of Covid-19 fight: Niti Aayog’s V K Paul
Jun 25, 2020 23:12 IST
ATTACK ON SIKH-AMERICAN STORE OWNER: Rights group calls for hate crime charges against accused
Jun 25, 2020 23:10 IST
Punjab DGP appointment: Mustafa seeks hearing from HC
Jun 25, 2020 23:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.