Like in Sushant Rajput case: Bihar police gets FIR request from actor Akshat Utkarsh’s family

Actor Akshat Utkarsh’s family has filed a complaint with the Bihar police to seek a FIR and a probe into the actor’s death on Sunday night. Mumbai police had indicated that the actor was depressed due to lack of work and had died by suicide.

His family in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, however, has rejected this conclusion and alleged that Akshat Utkarsh had been murdered.

Utkarsh was found hanging at his rented accommodation at Andheri West in Mumbai on Sunday night. He had worked in some TV serials and advertisements. He had recently signed a Bhojpuri film ‘Litti-Chokha’.

Muzaffarpur city deputy superintendent of police Ram Naresh Paswan confirmed that the actor’s family had submitted a formal complaint. But the police haven’t acted on the request. Paswan said they are awaiting directions from senior officials on how to proceed.

It is unusual for the police in one state to try to investigate a crime that primarily relates to another state.

But the Bihar police had departed from this standard practice in August this year when it registered a FIR for abetment to suicide, dishonestly inducing delivery of property and breach of trust in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in Mumbai on a complaint from his father KK Singh.

This FIR was the starting point for the investigation by three federal agencies; Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Akshat Utkarsh’s family in Muzaffarpur wants the Bihar police to apply the same principles and file the FIR.

In the complaint handed over to the police on Thursday, the family has named three suspects including his flatmate Shikha Rajput and his society secretary Kishore Thakkar, said police on Friday. The family accused the three of hatching a conspiracy to kill Utkarsh.

The Muzaffarpur police are yet to lodge the FIR against the accused, Utkarsh’s uncle Vikrant Kishore complained. He said if police doesn’t take appropriate action, the family will stage a protest outside Muzzafarpur’s Town police station.

The family said has contested the Mumbai police finding that

Utkarsh’s family said Akshat Utkarsh had no reason to face financial troubles since they would wire him money whenever he needed.

His father Vijayant Kishore said his son had called him around 8.30pm on September 27 and said he wanted to tell him something. However, he did not share anything and said he would tell the same on Monday. Senior police inspector Someshwar Kamte of Amboli police station had earlier said Utkarsh lived with his girlfriend who had found his body.

According to his roommate’s statement, Akshat was behaving as usual on Sunday evening and they as usual chatted about various things and then had dinner together before going to sleep. “At around 11.30 pm when she woke up to use the washroom, she found Akshat dead in his room, after which she immediately called the police,” an officer from Amboli police station had said earlier.