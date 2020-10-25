Like Ram Mandir, Article 370 move, PM Modi ‘decided’ date of war with China, says UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh was trying to boost the morale of party workers, local MP has said, defending his comment. (PTI)

Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China, BJP’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. Like the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of Ram Temple, everything has been decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swartandra Dev could be heard saying in a video clip that is now doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

“Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with China,” the Uttar Pradesh party chief said amid claps. Reports said the video is from an event on Friday at BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav’s house.

Apart from Article 370, Ram temple and India China war, the BJP chief mentioned India-Pakistan war as he said all dates have been fixed by Modi.

“Sambandhit tithi tai hai,” he said in Hindi, claiming that a decision has been taken on the date. “But he won’t let down the poor of the country, he won’t allow the country to be disrespected. We are on the path of Ram and Krishna,” he added.

As the remark stoked a fresh controversy over this “date” remark, local MP Ravindra Kushwaha said to PTI that the BJP president made them to boost the morale of party workers.

(With PTI Inputs)