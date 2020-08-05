Sections
Lines from Ramcharitmanas to congratulatory messages: What BJP leaders said ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 11:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New delhi

From Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh, several Union ministers and BJP leaders posted their messages on Twitter. (HT photo)

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday congratulated people of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to take part in the bhoomi poojan for the construction of the Ram temple.

From Amit Shah to Rajnath Singh, several Union ministers and BJP leaders posted their messages on Twitter.

Union home minister Shah, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), had simply tweeted a digital photograph of the proposed Ram temple. 

Defence minister Rajnath Singh posted a few lines from the epic poem Ramcharitmanas, written by Tulsidas, and retweeted photographs of the temple town by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. 



Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted a few lines from the Ramcharitmanas, the tale of Lord Ram in Awadhi language, and extended his congratulations.

Click here to follow all the live updates of Ayodhya bhoomi poojan

“Dear Ram devotees, greetings to you, congratulations to you. Jai Shri Ram!” he said.

Union minister Smriti Irani tweeted a bhajan or a devotional song sung by a little girl, Sooryagayathri. 

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also posted a video.

“Lord Ramji’s temple had to be built had to become a Mandir. This is the temple of faith of millions of Ram devotees. Jai Shri Ram,” he said.

BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur said she was elated and speechless ahead of the ceremony.

“Today, the mind is elated, happy, ecstatic. I am speechless I the bliss and all I can say is just that-Jai Shri Ram, the work is done. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Shri Ram, Jayshriram, Jai Shri Ram,” the member of Parliament from Bhopal tweeted.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple marks the end of a religious dispute that dates back to 1885 when a Hindu priest petitioned the local court to build a temple where the 16th-century Babri Masjid stood.

Thousands of kar sevaks, or Hindu religious volunteers, scaled the Mughal-era mosque and demolished it on December 6, 1992. A political upheaval ensued that resulted in the dismissal of the state government even as a wave of communal riots swept India, killing thousands across the country.

The construction of the Ram temple was cleared in a landmark verdict by the Supreme Court last year in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit. A five-judge bench of the top court awarded the 2.77-acre disputed site to the representative of Ram Lalla and instructed the Centre to set up a trust to oversee the construction of a temple.

It also gave the main Muslim litigant, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, five acres of land at an alternative site in the district for a mosque.

A separate criminal suit for the demolition of the mosque—where LK Advani and MM Joshi are accused—is being heard by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

